Baxter International (BAX) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Baxter International earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 46.0765966038763 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAX. BidaskClub raised Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.31.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) traded up 0.66% during trading on Friday, reaching $62.75. 1,579,139 shares of the company traded hands. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 8.85%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Baxter International will post $2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

In other Baxter International news, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 8,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $555,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,859.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 9,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $583,014.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,050 shares of company stock worth $2,158,587 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides renal and hospital products. The Company operates through two segments: Hospital Products and Renal. Its Hospital Products business manufactures sterile intravenous (IV) solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics and biosurgery products.

