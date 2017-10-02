Barracuda Networks, Inc. (CUDA) Director Sells $1,998,034.60 in Stock

Barracuda Networks, Inc. (NYSE:CUDA) Director Michael D. Perone sold 82,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $1,998,034.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,816,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,777,505.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Barracuda Networks, Inc. (NYSE:CUDA) opened at 24.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.53 and a beta of 3.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average is $22.73. Barracuda Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $26.69.

Barracuda Networks (NYSE:CUDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.18 million. Barracuda Networks had a negative return on equity of 1,770.56% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Barracuda Networks, Inc. will post $0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barracuda Networks by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barracuda Networks by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,109 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Barracuda Networks in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Barracuda Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,034,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,006,000 after buying an additional 16,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barracuda Networks in the first quarter valued at $4,867,000. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Barracuda Networks in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Barracuda Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Pacific Crest reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Barracuda Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Barracuda Networks in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Barracuda Networks from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Barracuda Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.59.

Barracuda Networks Company Profile

Barracuda Networks, Inc designs and delivers security and data protection solutions. The Company offers cloud-enabled solutions that enable customers to address security threats, manage network performance, and protect and store their data. Its solutions are designed to manage information technology operations for its customers.

