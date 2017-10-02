Barnes Group, Inc. (B) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.13

Shares of Barnes Group, Inc. (NYSE:B) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.13 and last traded at $71.13, with a volume of 39,798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on B. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on Barnes Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. Barnes Group had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $364.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Barnes Group, Inc. will post $2.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

In related news, VP Marian Acker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $362,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas O. Barnes sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $46,221.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,755 shares of company stock worth $528,361. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 26,992 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 40.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 203,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc is an industrial and aerospace manufacturer and service provider, serving a range of end markets and customers. The Company’s engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions are used in applications that provide transportation, manufacturing, healthcare products and technology to the world.

