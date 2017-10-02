Barclays PLC Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for DexCom, Inc. (DXCM)

Barclays PLC reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in a report issued on Thursday morning. Barclays PLC currently has a $60.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $76.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DexCom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DexCom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DexCom from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.19.

Shares of DexCom (DXCM) opened at 48.925 on Thursday. DexCom has a 52 week low of $42.62 and a 52 week high of $89.02. The firm’s market cap is $4.23 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.62 and a 200 day moving average of $73.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.54 million. DexCom had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post ($0.79) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew K. Balo sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $228,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $123,050.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,447.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,223 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,138 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,431 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000.

DexCom Company Profile

Dexcom, Inc (Dexcom) is a medical device company. The Company is focused on the design, development and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes and for use by healthcare providers. The Company’s products consist of DexCom G4 PLATINUM and DexCom G5 Mobile.

