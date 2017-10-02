Barclays PLC Boosts Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP.UN) Price Target to C$55.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) had its price objective upped by Barclays PLC from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BIP.UN. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. CSFB upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a C$58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. to C$56.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$51.64.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy and communications infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The Company’s segments include utilities, transport, energy, communications infrastructure and other. The utilities segment consists of regulated businesses, including regulated distribution (electricity and natural gas connections), electricity transmission and a regulated terminal (coal export terminal).

