Barclays PLC Analysts Give Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (PSM) a €40.00 Price Target

Barclays PLC set a €40.00 ($47.62) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) in a report published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSM. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €44.20 ($52.62) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. UBS AG set a €37.00 ($44.05) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($54.76) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a neutral rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media SE in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Independent Research GmbH set a €48.00 ($57.14) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €34.74 ($41.36).

Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (PSM) opened at 28.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of €6.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €31.36 and a 200-day moving average price of €36.33. Prosiebensat 1 Media SE has a one year low of €27.32 and a one year high of €41.89.

Prosiebensat 1 Media SE Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through Broadcasting German-speaking, Digital Entertainment, Digital Ventures & Commerce, and Content Production & Global Sales segments. The Broadcasting German-speaking segment operates 9 free TV stations, and 13 advertising or program windows in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

