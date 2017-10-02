BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their buy rating on shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a $41.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BKU. Bank of America Corporation reissued a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BankUnited from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered BankUnited from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.17.

Shares of BankUnited (BKU) opened at 35.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.10. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $28.13 and a 1-year high of $41.00.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. BankUnited had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $269.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BankUnited will post $2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Starr sold 7,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $261,170.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John Adam Kanas sold 100,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $3,318,220.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 742,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,551,721.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 386,035 shares of company stock valued at $12,843,735. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 17,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter worth about $2,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc is the bank holding company of BankUnited (the Bank). The bank is a national banking association. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank provided a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through 94 banking centers located in 15 Florida counties and six banking centers in the New York metropolitan area.

