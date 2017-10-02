Bank of The West Has $4.85 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG)

Bank of The West raised its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) were worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 79.7% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 11.9% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 17.1% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) in the first quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Watermark Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) in the first quarter worth $201,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Vetr raised Procter & Gamble Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.02 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America Corporation raised their target price on Procter & Gamble Company (The) from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble Company (The) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) traded up 1.28% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,957,738 shares. The company has a market cap of $234.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.67. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $81.18 and a 12 month high of $94.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.38 and its 200 day moving average is $89.61.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Procter & Gamble Company (The) had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble Company (The)’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post $4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 6,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total value of $587,399.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,414,723.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 20,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total transaction of $1,869,213.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,792 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,070 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble Company (The)

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

