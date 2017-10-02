Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 454,877 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (ETSY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 454,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.39% of Etsy worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,547,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,230,000 after purchasing an additional 346,034 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 38.4% during the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,222,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Etsy by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,299,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,453,000 after purchasing an additional 73,146 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the first quarter valued at $24,331,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 0.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,157,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,938,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) opened at 16.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The stock’s market cap is $1.87 billion.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.14 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post $0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman bought 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.67 per share, with a total value of $1,002,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price target on Etsy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Etsy from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Ifs Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc (Etsy) operates a marketplace where people around the world connect, both online and offline, to make, sell and buy goods. The Company offers a range of seller services and tools that help entrepreneurs start, grow and manage their businesses. The Company’s community includes Etsy sellers, Etsy buyers, Etsy employees, its partners and investors.

