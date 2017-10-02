Bank of Commerce Holdings (CA) (BOCH) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Bank of Commerce Holdings (CA) (NASDAQ:BOCH) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Commerce Holdings (CA) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) traded up 1.13% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 58,859 shares. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83.

Bank of Commerce Holdings (CA) (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Bank of Commerce Holdings (CA) had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOCH. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (CA) in the 2nd quarter worth $4,692,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Bank of Commerce Holdings (CA) by 222.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 333,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 229,988 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Bank of Commerce Holdings (CA) by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 209,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 172,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Bank of Commerce Holdings (CA) in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,908,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Bank of Commerce Holdings (CA) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,067,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Commerce Holdings (CA) Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings (Holding Company) is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce (Bank), which operates under two separate names (Redding Bank of Commerce and Sacramento Bank of Commerce). The Bank operates over four full service facilities in two diverse markets in Northern California.

