Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Stake Decreased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NASDAQ:BSAC) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,457 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,238 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $19,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSAC. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 1.3% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 23,294,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,908,000 after acquiring an additional 290,600 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 0.9% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 729,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 247.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 41,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 18.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,830,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,502,000 after acquiring an additional 285,115 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on BSAC shares. Scotia Howard Weill upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. UBS AG downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander-Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Banco Santander-Chile (NASDAQ:BSAC) opened at 29.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.94. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $30.63.

Banco Santander-Chile (NASDAQ:BSAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $704.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.92 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post $1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile (the Bank), formerly Banco Santander Chile, is a Chilean bank. The Bank’s segments include Retail banking, Middle-market, Global Corporate Banking and Corporate Activities (Other). The Retail Banking segment consists of individuals and small to middle-sized entities (SMEs). The Middle-market segment serves companies and large corporations.

