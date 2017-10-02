Banco De Chile (BCH) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,080 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,072 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Banco De Chile worth $47,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCH. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Banco De Chile by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Banco De Chile by 1.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco De Chile by 15.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Banco De Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Banco De Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 1.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCH. ValuEngine upgraded Banco De Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of Banco De Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Santander upgraded shares of Banco De Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco De Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Banco De Chile from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Banco De Chile currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.67.

Banco De Chile (BCH) opened at 91.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.31 and its 200 day moving average is $79.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.41. Banco De Chile has a 12-month low of $65.75 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

About Banco De Chile

