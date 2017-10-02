Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA) Shares Gap Down to $8.92

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NASDAQ:BBVA) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.21, but opened at $8.92. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 2,499,282 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on BBVA shares. BidaskClub lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average is $8.40.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NASDAQ:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post $0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 471,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 186,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 53,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 101,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA (BBVA) is a diversified financial company engaged in retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management and private banking. Its segments include Banking Activity in Spain, Real Estate Activity in Spain, the United States Turkey, Mexico, South America and Rest of Eurasia.

