Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Given a €7.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BME:BBVA) received a €7.50 ($8.93) target price from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €7.87 ($9.37) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €7.00 ($8.33) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.52) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €7.17 ($8.54).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME BBVA) traded down 3.03% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.65. 734,033 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $57.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $9.35.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA (BBVA) is a diversified financial company engaged in retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management and private banking. Its segments include Banking Activity in Spain, Real Estate Activity in Spain, the United States Turkey, Mexico, South America and Rest of Eurasia.

