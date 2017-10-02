Banced Corp Has $856,000 Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Banced Corp lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.6% of Banced Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Banced Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 241.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $186,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 19.8% in the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $204,000. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. BTIG Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up previously from $136.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.52.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) traded up 0.85% on Monday, hitting $131.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,103,090 shares. The stock has a market cap of $351.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.78. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.32 and a one year high of $137.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.79 and its 200 day moving average is $129.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $18.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post $7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 56.76%.

In other news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 102,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $13,672,412.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 230,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,667,733.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dominic J. Caruso sold 82,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total value of $11,291,841.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 226,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,993,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.

