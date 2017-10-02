Bamco Inc. NY Sells 9,500 Shares of Newfield Exploration Company (NFX)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.05% of Newfield Exploration worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Newfield Exploration by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,677,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $673,862,000 after buying an additional 760,793 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,843,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $393,993,000 after buying an additional 55,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,470,973 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $423,392,000 after buying an additional 1,066,743 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,459,662 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $297,683,000 after buying an additional 938,740 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Newfield Exploration by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,865,153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $327,213,000 after buying an additional 256,245 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFX. Jefferies Group LLC set a $40.00 target price on shares of Newfield Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup Inc. lowered their price target on shares of Newfield Exploration from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Newfield Exploration in a report on Friday, June 30th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $35.00 price target on shares of Newfield Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

Shares of Newfield Exploration Company (NFX) opened at 29.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average is $30.64. Newfield Exploration Company has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.70 million. Newfield Exploration had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Newfield Exploration Company will post $1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $314,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,322 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,649.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger B. Plank bought 3,000 shares of Newfield Exploration stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $77,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,846.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Newfield Exploration Company is an independent exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operating segments are the United States and China. Its the United States operations are onshore and focus primarily on large scale, liquids resource plays.

