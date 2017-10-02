Bamco Inc. NY Sells 2,310 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,748,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,453,311,000 after acquiring an additional 406,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,109,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,668,309,000 after acquiring an additional 105,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,388,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $883,219,000 after purchasing an additional 157,844 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,366,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $598,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,921 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,304,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $627,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences Corporation alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on EW. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences Corporation from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 18,960 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $2,134,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,900 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total transaction of $3,776,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,901 shares of company stock worth $20,191,196 in the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Bamco Inc. NY Sells 2,310 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/bamco-inc-ny-sells-2310-shares-of-edwards-lifesciences-corporation-ew.html.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) opened at 109.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.62. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52 week low of $81.12 and a 52 week high of $121.75.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post $3.78 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a manufacturer of heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient’s diseased or defective heart valve. The Company is engaged in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its segments include United States, Europe, Japan and Rest of World.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.