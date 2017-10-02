Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Bob Evans Farms, Inc. (BOBE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bob Evans Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOBE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 266,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $19,139,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 1.34% of Bob Evans Farms as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bob Evans Farms in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bob Evans Farms during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bob Evans Farms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Bob Evans Farms by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bob Evans Farms by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bob Evans Farms Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/balyasny-asset-management-llc-purchases-new-stake-in-bob-evans-farms-inc-bobe.html.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lowered Bob Evans Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BidaskClub raised Bob Evans Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Bob Evans Farms in a report on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bob Evans Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Bob Evans Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.05.

Bob Evans Farms, Inc. (BOBE) opened at 77.60 on Monday. Bob Evans Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.98 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Bob Evans Farms (NASDAQ:BOBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.29 million. Bob Evans Farms had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bob Evans Farms, Inc. will post $2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 4th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Bob Evans Farms’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

Bob Evans Farms Profile

Bob Evans Farms, Inc (Bob Evans) is a producer and distributor of refrigerated potato, pasta and vegetable-based side dishes, pork sausage, and a variety of refrigerated and frozen food items under the Bob Evans and Owens or Country Creek brand names. The Company’s food products are distributed to customers throughout the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bob Evans Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Bob Evans Farms Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bob Evans Farms Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.