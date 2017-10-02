Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $23.18 Million Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 340,174 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $23,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. Numeric Investors LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 694,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,104,000 after acquiring an additional 43,029 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 24,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ BMRN) opened at 93.28 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is $16.35 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $78.42 and a one year high of $100.51.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.41 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 15.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.61) EPS. Analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post ($0.71) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $1,357,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,422 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $334,495.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,683,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,271 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,220. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.09.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for various diseases and medical conditions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s therapy portfolio consisted of five products, and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme (laronidase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS I), Firdapse (amifampridine phosphate) for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), Kuvan (sapropterin dihydrochloride) for phenylketonuria (PKU), Naglazyme (galsulfase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis VI (MPS VI) and Vimizim (elosulfase alpha) for Mucopolysaccharidosis IV Type A (MPS IV A).

