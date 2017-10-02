Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $21.83 Million Stake in Markel Corporation (MKL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,428 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Markel Corporation worth $21,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Corporation by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Corporation by 9.4% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,471,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Corporation by 10.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Markel Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,671,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Corporation by 64.0% in the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Markel Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Boenning Scattergood set a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of Markel Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Markel Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,050.00.

Markel Corporation (NYSE MKL) opened at 1068.68 on Monday. Markel Corporation has a 12 month low of $811.05 and a 12 month high of $1,086.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,047.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $994.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $3.67. Markel Corporation had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Markel Corporation will post $27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,050.20, for a total value of $105,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,239 shares in the company, valued at $11,803,197.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.48, for a total transaction of $4,163,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,816,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,727 shares of company stock worth $6,118,092 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation Company Profile

Markel Corporation is a financial holding company serving a range of markets. The Company’s principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. It monitors and reports its ongoing underwriting operations in three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance and Reinsurance. The Company, through its subsidiary Markel Ventures, Inc (Markel Ventures), owns interests in various industrial and service businesses that operate outside of the specialty insurance marketplace.

