Balfour Beatty plc (BBY) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to “Buy”

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 340 ($4.57) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 300 ($4.03).

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BBY. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.51) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty plc in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.71) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty plc in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Balfour Beatty plc from GBX 330 ($4.44) to GBX 350 ($4.71) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 327.57 ($4.41).

Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (BBY) opened at 269.20 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.83 billion. Balfour Beatty plc has a 1-year low of GBX 252.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 299.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 265.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 273.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.43%.

In other news, insider Leo Quinn purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.54) per share, with a total value of £263,000 ($353,684.78). Insiders have bought a total of 100,114 shares of company stock worth $26,330,034 in the last three months.

Balfour Beatty plc Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc is an infrastructure company that provides maintenance, upgrade and management services in power transmission, utilities infrastructure, and road and rail. The Company operates through three segments: Construction Services segment, which is engaged in the physical construction of an asset; Support Services segment, which is engaged in supporting existing assets or functions, such as asset maintenance and refurbishment, and Infrastructure Investments segment, which is engaged in the acquisition operation and disposal of infrastructure assets, such as roads, hospitals, schools, student accommodation, military housing, waste and biomass, offshore transmission networks and other concessions.

