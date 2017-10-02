Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 2,160 Shares of Amgen Inc. (AMGN)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 2.2% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 price target (up previously from $189.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up from $183.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.41.

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) traded down 0.24% during trading on Monday, reaching $186.00. 1,340,127 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.31. The company has a market capitalization of $135.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.36. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.64 and a 52 week high of $191.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post $12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 41.93%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

