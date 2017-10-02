Baker Chad R Maintains Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR)

Baker Chad R continued to hold its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. AptarGroup accounts for approximately 2.2% of Baker Chad R’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Baker Chad R owned 0.10% of AptarGroup worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 5,710.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,776,000 after buying an additional 377,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,868,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,828,000 after buying an additional 355,044 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 40.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,179,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,800,000 after buying an additional 342,255 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at $28,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup Inc. alerts:

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,843,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total transaction of $164,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,298.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE ATR) traded up 1.31% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.44. 66,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.32 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.51.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $617.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.74 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post $3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/baker-chad-r-maintains-holdings-in-aptargroup-inc-atr.html.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc is a provider of a range of packaging, dispensing and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, homecare, prescription drug, consumer healthcare, injectables, food and beverage markets. The Company has manufacturing facilities located throughout the world, including North America, Europe, Asia and South America.

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.