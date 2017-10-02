Baker Chad R Holds Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (ZTS)

Baker Chad R continued to hold its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,818 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Sii Investments Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Hilliard Lyons began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $60.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.76.

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) traded up 0.20% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.89. 799,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.02. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.86 and a 52-week high of $65.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.44 and a 200 day moving average of $59.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 62.49% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post $2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines, with a focus on both livestock and companion animals. The Company has a business, commercializing products across eight core species: cattle, swine, poultry, sheep and fish (collectively, livestock) and dogs, cats and horses (collectively, companion animals), and within five product categories: anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, medicated feed additives and other pharmaceuticals.

