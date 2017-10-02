Babcock (BW) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Babcock (NYSE:BW) shares rose 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 2,655,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 4,166,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

BW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Babcock from $10.00 to $3.70 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Babcock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS AG cut shares of Babcock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Babcock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.18.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33. The company’s market cap is $174.01 million.

Babcock (NYSE:BW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($2.68). The company had revenue of $349.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.34 million. Babcock had a negative net margin of 14.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.95%. Babcock’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Babcock will post ($2.46) EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc bought 1,686,945 shares of Babcock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $5,229,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Babcock by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,232,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,776,000 after acquiring an additional 312,969 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Babcock by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,744,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,634,000 after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Babcock by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,244,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,391,000 after purchasing an additional 209,171 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Babcock by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,531,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 275,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Babcock by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,351,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc is a technology-based provider of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment that includes a suite of boiler products and environmental systems, and services for power and industrial uses. The Company operates in three segments: Power, Renewable and Industrial.

