Azul SA (AZUL) Receives $32.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Azul SA (NASDAQ:AZUL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZUL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Azul SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Azul SA in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Azul SA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Azul SA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Azul SA in the second quarter worth about $128,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Azul SA in the second quarter worth about $316,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Azul SA in the second quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Azul SA in the second quarter worth about $358,000.

Shares of Azul SA (AZUL) traded down 0.36% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 315,498 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.85. Azul SA has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.99.

Azul SA (NASDAQ:AZUL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Azul SA had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Azul SA will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Azul SA

Azul SA is a Brazil-based company engaged in the provision of passenger transportation services. The Company primarily acts as an airline operator under the Azul brand name. The Company provides scheduled flights between numerous cities in Brazil, including Sao Paulo, Brasilia, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre, Curitiba, Manaus, Cuiaba, Fortaleza and Salvador, among others.

