Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Shares Bought by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC increased its position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,663 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.09% of Axis Capital Holdings Limited worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited during the second quarter valued at $150,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited by 62.0% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE AXS) opened at 57.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.59. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $52.15 and a 52-week high of $71.06.

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $956.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.95 million. Axis Capital Holdings Limited had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post $4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Axis Capital Holdings Limited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Axis Capital Holdings Limited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS AG lowered their price objective on shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.30.

Axis Capital Holdings Limited Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company provides a range of specialty (re)insurance, through subsidiaries and branch networks- based in Bermuda, the United States, Canada, Europe and Singapore. Its business consists of two global underwriting platforms: AXIS Insurance and AXIS Re.

