Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,143,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.37% of Axis Capital Holdings Limited worth $73,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. AMG Funds LLC grew its position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMG Funds LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Axis Capital Holdings Limited alerts:

Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE AXS) opened at 57.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.59. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $52.15 and a one year high of $71.06.

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $956.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.95 million. Axis Capital Holdings Limited had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post $4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Axis Capital Holdings Limited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Axis Capital Holdings Limited’s payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/axis-capital-holdings-limited-axs-shares-bought-by-northern-trust-corp.html.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axis Capital Holdings Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS AG reduced their price target on Axis Capital Holdings Limited from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BidaskClub cut Axis Capital Holdings Limited from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.60.

About Axis Capital Holdings Limited

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company provides a range of specialty (re)insurance, through subsidiaries and branch networks- based in Bermuda, the United States, Canada, Europe and Singapore. Its business consists of two global underwriting platforms: AXIS Insurance and AXIS Re.

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Holdings Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital Holdings Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.