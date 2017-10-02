AVX Corporation (AVX) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.50

AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.57, with a volume of 169,647 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of AVX Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AVX Corporation in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVX Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.72.

AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $331.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.00 million. AVX Corporation had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 5.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AVX Corporation will post $0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AVX Corporation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 135,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in AVX Corporation by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in AVX Corporation by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 185,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in AVX Corporation by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 94,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in AVX Corporation by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

About AVX Corporation

AVX Corporation (AVX) is a manufacturer and supplier and reseller of a line of passive electronic components, interconnect devices and related products. AVX operates in three segments: Passive Components, Kyocera Electronic Devices (KED Resale) and Interconnect. The Passive Components segment consists of surface mount and leaded ceramic capacitors, surface mount and leaded tantalum capacitors, surface mount and leaded film capacitors, thick and thin film packages of multiple passive integrated components, thermistors, inductors and resistive products.

