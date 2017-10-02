AveXis’ (AVXS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their outperform rating on shares of AveXis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVXS) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AveXis in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AveXis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Nomura started coverage on AveXis in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set a reduce rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Instinet started coverage on AveXis in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. They set a reduce rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC assumed coverage on AveXis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.29.

Shares of AveXis (NASDAQ AVXS) opened at 96.73 on Friday. AveXis has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $101.67. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.09 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.70.

AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($1.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts expect that AveXis will post ($6.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sukumar Nagendran sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total transaction of $165,985.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AveXis in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in AveXis in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in AveXis by 331.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in AveXis in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Seven Bridges Advisors LLC grew its position in AveXis by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

AveXis Company Profile

AveXis, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The Company operates through the developing and commercializing gene therapy treatments for patients suffering from neurological genetic diseases segment. The Company’s product candidate, AVXS-101, is its gene therapy product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 1, which is a genetic disorder characterized by motor neuron loss and associated muscle deterioration.

