AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) vs. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Head to Head Survey

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVEO) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AVEO Pharmaceuticals and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals $4.00 million 107.96 -$31.56 million ($0.56) -6.52 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $29.28 million 14.39 -$42.94 million ($0.62) -8.45

AVEO Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue, but lower earnings than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVEO Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.8% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AVEO Pharmaceuticals and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals -1,316.79% -836.92% -89.76% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -160.97% -276.62% -44.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 3 7 0 2.70

AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 2.74%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 76.53%. Given BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.37, indicating that its stock price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals beats AVEO Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s platform delivers insights into cancer and related disease. The Company’s product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzumab, AV-203 and AV-380. Tivozanib is a selective long half-life vascular endothelial growth factor tyrosine kinase inhibitor (VEGF TKI) that inhibits over three VEGF receptors. Tivozanib is designed to optimize VEGF blockade while minimizing off-target toxicities. Ficlatuzumab is a Hepatocyte Growth Factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody. AV-203 is an anti-ErbB3 monoclonal antibody with ErbB3 affinity. Its preclinical studies suggest that neuregulin1 (NRG1) levels predict AV-203 antitumor activity in preclinical models. AV-380 is a humanized Immunoglobulin G 1 (IgG1) inhibitory monoclonal antibody. AV-380 targets growth differentiating factor 15 (GDF15).

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company designs, optimizes and develops small molecule drugs that block enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The Company focuses on the treatment of rare diseases. It uses X-ray crystallography, computer modeling of molecular structures and chemistry techniques to focus on the three-dimensional molecular structure and active site characteristics of the enzymes that control cellular biology. The Company’s drug candidates include RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, ALPIVAB, PERAMIFLU, Avoralstat, BCX7353, other second generation hereditary angioedema (HAE) compounds, Galidesivir and Forodesine. Its product RAPIVAB contains peramivir. ALPIVAB is an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor. Galidesivir is a broad-spectrum antiviral (BSAV) research program developed for the treatment of hemorrhagic fever viruses. Forodesine is a Purine Nucleoside Phosphorylase (PNP) inhibitor in development by Mundipharma as a treatment for cancer.

