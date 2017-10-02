AutoNation, Inc. (AN) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS AG

UBS AG downgraded shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AN has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AutoNation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a hold rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded AutoNation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.70.

AutoNation (AN) opened at 47.46 on Thursday. AutoNation has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $53.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.99 and its 200 day moving average is $41.95.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.12). AutoNation had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation will post $3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $109,172.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,499.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,785,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,078,000 after purchasing an additional 147,424 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 76.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,181,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,471,000 after buying an additional 2,245,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,762,000 after buying an additional 17,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,279,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,665,000 after buying an additional 79,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 141.7% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,444,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,075,000 after buying an additional 1,433,472 shares during the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc (AutoNation) is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new vehicles, used vehicles, parts and service, which includes automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as wholesale parts and collision businesses, and automotive finance and insurance products, including vehicle service and other protection products, as well as the arranging of financing for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources.

