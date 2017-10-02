Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “ADP has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. We expect investments in new initiatives will continue to weigh on the company’s near-term bottom-line results. Increasing competition is also a headwind. Moreover, continuing crticism from activist investor Bill Ackman is expected to management under pressure, which will remain an overhang on the stock. Nonetheless, the company’s higher revenue per client and a decent customer retention ratio place it in an advantageous position. Also, ADP holds a dominant position in the payroll processing and human capital management market, primarily due to its robust product portfolio.”

ADP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Automatic Data Processing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE ADP) traded up 0.08% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.41. The stock had a trading volume of 690,236 shares. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $85.48 and a 52-week high of $121.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.88 and a 200 day moving average of $103.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post $3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Maria Black sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $67,289.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 3,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total transaction of $390,256.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,816.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,657 shares of company stock worth $4,457,476 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $1,699,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 28,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,043 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 156,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,052,000 after purchasing an additional 30,422 shares during the last quarter.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

