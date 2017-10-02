Press coverage about Authentidate Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ADAT) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Authentidate Holding Corp. earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.4733804305227 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Authentidate Holding Corp. (ADAT) traded down 15.364% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.278. 16,455 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76. The stock’s market capitalization is $9.26 million. Authentidate Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.97.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/authentidate-holding-corp-adat-earning-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-report-finds.html.

Authentidate Holding Corp. Company Profile

Authentidate Holding Corp. and its subsidiaries provide Web-based revenue cycle management applications, and telehealth products and services. The Company enables healthcare organizations to coordinate care for patients and to manage related administrative and clinical workflows. Its Web-based solutions incorporate multiple features and security technologies, such as business-rules based electronic forms, intelligent routing, transaction management, electronic signatures, identity credentialing, content authentication, automated audit trails and remote patient management capabilities.

