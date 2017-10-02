Aura Minerals Inc. (ORA) Shares Up 8.8%

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) shot up 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.86 and last traded at C$1.86. 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 13,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.71.

The company has a market cap of $60.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

Aura Minerals Inc, a mid-tier gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. Its core property is the copper-gold-iron Serrote da Laje project located in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Aura Gold Inc and changed its name to Aura Minerals Inc in July 2007.

