Atwood Oceanics, Inc. (ATW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Atwood Oceanics, Inc. (NYSE:ATW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,578,181 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the August 31st total of 40,968,960 shares. Approximately 48.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,958,698 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.

ATW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atwood Oceanics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Atwood Oceanics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atwood Oceanics in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Atwood Oceanics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Atwood Oceanics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Atwood Oceanics by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,337 shares of the offshore driller’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 20,697 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Atwood Oceanics by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,991,238 shares of the offshore driller’s stock valued at $18,977,000 after acquiring an additional 813,666 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Atwood Oceanics by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,936 shares of the offshore driller’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 18,912 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Atwood Oceanics by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,750 shares of the offshore driller’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atwood Oceanics during the 1st quarter worth $1,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW) opened at 9.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.21. Atwood Oceanics has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The firm’s market capitalization is $755.50 million.

Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The offshore driller reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.89 million. Atwood Oceanics had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Atwood Oceanics will post ($0.51) earnings per share for the current year.

About Atwood Oceanics

Atwood Oceanics, Inc is an offshore drilling company engaged in the drilling and completion of exploration and development wells for the global oil and gas industry. The Company owns various types of drilling rigs, such as Ultra-Deepwater Rigs, Deepwater Semisubmersibles and Jackups. Its Ultra-deepwater Rigs and Deepwater Semisubmersibles include Atwood Achiever, Atwood Archer, Atwood Admiral, Atwood Advantage, Atwood Condor, Atwood Eagle and Atwood Osprey.

