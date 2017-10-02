Atkore International Group Inc (ATKR) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NASDAQ:ATKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Atkore International Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup Inc. restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Atkore International Group in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atkore International Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Atkore International Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Atkore International Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.75.

Atkore International Group (NASDAQ ATKR) opened at 19.51 on Thursday. Atkore International Group has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 16.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39.

Atkore International Group (NASDAQ:ATKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $397.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.49 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Atkore International Group will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Atkore International Group by 637.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 582,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,318,000 after acquiring an additional 503,831 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Atkore International Group by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $5,131,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Atkore International Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc is a manufacturer of electrical raceway products. The Company’s products are primarily offered for non-residential construction and renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction and industrial markets. The Company operates in two segments: Electrical Raceway and MP&S.

