AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) were up 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,068 ($67.22) and last traded at GBX 5,061 ($67.13). Approximately 2,453,236 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,304,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,955 ($65.72).
AZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their target price on AstraZeneca plc from GBX 5,700 ($75.61) to GBX 5,300 ($70.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC Holdings plc set a GBX 4,100 ($54.38) target price on shares of AstraZeneca plc and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,780 ($76.67) target price on shares of AstraZeneca plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($72.95) price target on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,111.27 ($67.80).
The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 64.07 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,673.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,891.66.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of GBX 68.90 ($0.91) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 1.35%.
In other AstraZeneca plc news, insider Nazneen Rahman bought 39 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,370 ($57.97) per share, with a total value of £1,704.30 ($2,260.64).
AstraZeneca plc Company Profile
AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery and development of products, which are then manufactured, marketed and sold. The Company focuses on three main therapy areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease (CVMD) and Respiratory, while selectively pursuing therapies in Autoimmunity, Infection and Neuroscience.
