Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Given “Hold” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their hold rating on shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) in a report released on Sunday morning. Robert W. Baird currently has a $25.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated Banc-Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Associated Banc-Corp in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc-Corp in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 target price on Associated Banc-Corp and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc-Corp in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) opened at 24.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.19. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average is $24.03.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $266.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.29 million. Associated Banc-Corp had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Associated Banc-Corp’s payout ratio is 34.53%.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $106,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,004 shares in the company, valued at $636,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Piotrowski sold 16,218 shares of Associated Banc-Corp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $381,933.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,772 shares of company stock valued at $914,334. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp by 40.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc-Corp

Associated Banc-Corp is a bank holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary Associated Bank, National Association (the Bank) and various nonbanking subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and non-banking products and services to individuals. The Company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

