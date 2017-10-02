Assicurazioni Generali SpA (G) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali SpA (BIT:G) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €15.49 ($18.22).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €16.80 ($19.76) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali SpA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. S&P Global set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Assicurazioni Generali SpA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DZ Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali SpA in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €13.80 ($16.24) price target on Assicurazioni Generali SpA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Assicurazioni Generali SpA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA (G) traded up 0.38% on Wednesday, hitting €15.82. 4,108,726 shares of the company traded hands. Assicurazioni Generali SpA has a 12 month low of €10.50 and a 12 month high of €16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of €24.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €15.36 and its 200 day moving average is €14.89.

About Assicurazioni Generali SpA

Assicurazioni Generali SpA is an Italy-based company engaged in insurance and financial products sector. it acts as the parent to the Generali Group (the Group). The Group operates through two segments: Life and a Non-life. The Life segment’s product line consists of saving and protection policies, as well as the health and pension policies.

