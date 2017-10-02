Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $42.25.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Vetr raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.76 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.31.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) opened at 42.51 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $40.22 and a 52-week high of $47.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.86 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post $2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 53.78%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,408,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,642,000 after buying an additional 1,011,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,607,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,723,000 after buying an additional 2,359,196 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,974,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,486,000 after buying an additional 207,704 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 23.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,447,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,817,000 after buying an additional 1,208,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,396,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,276,000 after buying an additional 24,589 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

