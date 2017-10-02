AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) Shares Bought by Williams Jones & Associates LLC

Williams Jones & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Williams Jones & Associates LLC owned 0.82% of AptarGroup worth $44,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 21.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,972,000 after buying an additional 44,548 shares during the period. AHL Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.3% during the second quarter. AHL Partners LLP now owns 31,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 47.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 328,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,561,000 after buying an additional 106,142 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 38.2% during the second quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 35,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 9,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 20.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATR. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) traded up 1.56% during trading on Monday, hitting $87.66. 95,374 shares of the stock were exchanged. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.32 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.96.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $617.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post $3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $164,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,298.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,843,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc is a provider of a range of packaging, dispensing and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, homecare, prescription drug, consumer healthcare, injectables, food and beverage markets. The Company has manufacturing facilities located throughout the world, including North America, Europe, Asia and South America.

