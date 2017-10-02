Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $52.00 target price on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMAT. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS AG reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Applied Materials (AMAT) opened at 52.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.86. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $27.56 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average of $42.82.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post $3.20 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 22,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $1,002,210.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2,063.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,009,706 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,606,676,000 after buying an additional 63,912,660 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $452,897,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 390.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,446,282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,835,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112,328 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,013,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,245,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $135,363,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

