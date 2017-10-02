Applied Materials’ (AMAT) Buy Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in a report released on Friday morning. KeyCorp currently has a $59.00 target price on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Sunday, June 11th. UBS AG reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Vetr raised shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.72 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.31.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) opened at 52.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.82. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $27.56 and a 52-week high of $52.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post $3.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.18%.

In other news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 22,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $1,002,210.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 3,037 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 145.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 67.8% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

