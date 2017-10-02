Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/26/2017 – Applied Industrial Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Over the last month, Applied Industrial’s shares outperformed the industry. The company believes that robust upstream business, sturdy performance of the U.S. fluid power business, and superior customer servicing skills will likely bolster its top-line performance in the quarters ahead. Moreover, sound restructuring moves, greater productivity and increased cost discipline are projected to strengthen the company’s near-term bottom-line performances. However, the company perceives that a stronger U.S. dollar might continue to hurt its overseas market revenues in the quarters ahead. Even so, other headwinds such as increasing industry rivalry or consolidation among consumers or suppliers, might curtail near-term growth. Over the last 30 days, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the stock remained unchanged for both fiscal 2018 and 2019.”

9/21/2017 – Applied Industrial Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Over the last month, Applied Industrial’s shares outperformed the industry. The company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2017 results. Quarterly adjusted earnings of 78 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The company believes that robust upstream business, sturdy performance of the U.S. Fluid Power business, and superior customer servicing skills will likely bolster its top-line performance in the quarters ahead. Moreover, sound restructuring moves, greater productivity and increased cost discipline are projected to strengthen the company’s near-term bottom-line performances. Notably, the company remains committed towards its shareholders. Over the last 60 days Zacks Consensus Estimate for the stock moved north for both fiscal 2018 and 2019.”

9/19/2017 – Applied Industrial Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Over the last month, Applied Industrial's shares outperformed the industry. The company believes that robust upstream business, sturdy performance of the U.S. fluid power business, and superior customer servicing skills will likely bolster its top-line performance in the quarters ahead. Moreover, sound restructuring moves, greater productivity and increased cost discipline are projected to strengthen the company's near-term bottom-line performances. However, the company perceives that a stronger U.S. dollar might continue to hurt its overseas market revenues in the quarters ahead. Even so, other headwinds such as increasing industry rivalry or consolidation among consumers or suppliers, might curtail near-term growth. Over the last 30 days, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the stock remained unchanged for both fiscal 2018 and 2019.”

9/14/2017 – Applied Industrial Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Over the last year, Applied Industrial’s shares outperformed the industry. The company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2017 results. Quarterly adjusted earnings of 78 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The company believes that robust upstream business, sturdy performance of the U.S. fluid power business, and superior customer servicing skills will likely bolster its top-line performance in the quarters ahead. Moreover, sound restructuring moves, greater productivity and increased cost discipline are projected to strengthen the company’s near-term bottom-line performances. Notably, the company remains committed towards its shareholders. Over the last 60 days Zacks Consensus Estimate for the stock moved north for both fiscal 2018 and 2019.”

9/12/2017 – Applied Industrial Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Over the last month, Applied Industrial’s shares outperformed the industry. The company believes that robust upstream business, sturdy performance of the U.S. fluid power business, and superior customer servicing skills will likely bolster its top-line performance in the quarters ahead. Moreover, sound restructuring moves, greater productivity and increased cost discipline are projected to strengthen the company’s near-term bottom-line performances. However, the company perceives that a stronger U.S. dollar might continue to hurt its overseas market revenues in the quarters ahead. Even so, other headwinds such as increasing industry rivalry or consolidation among consumers or suppliers, might curtail near-term growth. Over the last 30 days, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the stock moved north for fiscal 2018 but remained unchanged for fiscal 2019.”

9/6/2017 – Applied Industrial Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/5/2017 – Applied Industrial Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Over the last year, Applied Industrial’s shares outperformed the sector. The company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2017 results. Quarterly adjusted earnings of 78 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. In addition, net sales in the reported quarter handily beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.4%. The company believes that robust upstream business, sturdy performance of the U.S. fluid power business, and superior customer servicing skills will likely bolster its top-line performance in the quarters ahead. Moreover, sound restructuring moves, greater productivity and increased cost discipline are projected to strengthen the company’s near-term bottom-line performances. Notably, the company remains committed towards its shareholders.”

8/30/2017 – Applied Industrial Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Applied Industrial reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2017 results. The company believes that robust upstream business, sturdy performance of the U.S. fluid power business, and superior customer servicing skills will likely bolster its top-line performance in the quarters ahead. Moreover, sound restructuring moves, greater productivity and increased cost discipline are projected to strengthen the company’s near-term bottom-line performances. However, over the last three months, the stock has underperformed the industry. The company perceives that a stronger U.S. dollar might continue to hurt its overseas market revenues in the quarters ahead. Even so, other headwinds such as increasing industry rivalry or consolidation among consumers or suppliers, might curtail near-term growth.”

8/24/2017 – Applied Industrial Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Over the last year, Applied Industrial’s shares outperformed the sector. The company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2017 results. Quarterly adjusted earnings of 78 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. In addition, net sales in the reported quarter handily beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.4%. The company believes that robust upstream business, sturdy performance of the U.S. fluid power business, and superior customer servicing skills will likely bolster its top-line performance in the quarters ahead. Moreover, sound restructuring moves, greater productivity and increased cost discipline are projected to strengthen the company’s near-term bottom-line performances. Notably, the company remains committed towards its shareholders.”

8/23/2017 – Applied Industrial Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/23/2017 – Applied Industrial Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Applied Industrial reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2017 results. The company believes that robust upstream business, sturdy performance of the U.S. fluid power business, and superior customer servicing skills will likely bolster its top-line performance in the quarters ahead. Moreover, sound restructuring moves, greater productivity and increased cost discipline are projected to strengthen the company's near-term bottom-line performances. However, over the last three months, the stock has underperformed the industry. The company perceives that a stronger U.S. dollar might continue to hurt its overseas market revenues in the quarters ahead. Even so, other headwinds such as increasing industry rivalry or consolidation among consumers or suppliers, might curtail near-term growth.”

8/14/2017 – Applied Industrial Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Over the last 12 months, Applied Industrial's shares outperformed the industry. The company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2017 results. Quarterly adjusted earnings of 79 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. In addition, net sales in the reported quarter handily beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.4%. The company believes that robust upstream business, sturdy performance of the U.S. fluid power business, and superior customer servicing skills will likely bolster its top-line performance in the quarters ahead. Moreover, sound restructuring moves, greater productivity and increased cost discipline are projected to strengthen the company's near-term bottom-line performances. Notably, the company remains committed towards its shareholders.”

8/14/2017 – Applied Industrial Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) opened at 65.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.68. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies Inc alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.56. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $681.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post $3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark O. Eisele sold 4,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $276,139.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,491.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark O. Eisele sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $341,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 159,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,051,930.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,571 shares of company stock worth $4,070,841. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc is an industrial distributor in North America, Australia and New Zealand, serving maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and original equipment manufacturing customers in various industries. In addition, the Company provides engineering, design, and systems integration for industrial and fluid power applications, as well as customized mechanical, fabricated rubber, and fluid power shop services.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.