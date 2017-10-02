Aon PLC (AON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.29 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) will announce sales of $2.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Aon PLC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.32 billion. Aon PLC posted sales of $2.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aon PLC will report full year sales of $2.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.79 billion to $9.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.38 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $10.10 billion to $10.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aon PLC.

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Aon PLC had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Aon PLC in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aon PLC in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aon PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Aon PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on shares of Aon PLC from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

Aon PLC (NYSE AON) opened at 146.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.04. Aon PLC has a 12 month low of $107.19 and a 12 month high of $147.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.76 and its 200 day moving average is $130.04.

In other Aon PLC news, CEO Michael J. O’connor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,805 shares in the company, valued at $17,951,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aon PLC by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aon PLC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aon PLC by 6,775.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Aon PLC by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in Aon PLC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Aon PLC Company Profile

Aon plc (Aon) is a global provider of risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing, delivering distinctive client value via risk management and workforce productivity solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Risk Solutions and Human Resource (HR) Solutions.

