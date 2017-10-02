Press coverage about AOL (NYSE:AOL) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AOL earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.8737142718834 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get AOL Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “AOL (AOL) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.03” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/aol-aol-earns-daily-media-impact-rating-of-0-03.html.

AOL Company Profile

AOL Inc (AOL) is a global media and technology company with a worldwide audience and a suite of digital brands, products and services that it offers to consumers, advertisers, publishers and subscribers. The Company has three reportable segments: The Brand Group, The Membership Group and AOL Platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for AOL Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AOL Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.