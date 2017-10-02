Antero Midstream Partners (AM) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Antero Midstream Partners earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the pipeline company an impact score of 45.356955031807 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Antero Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Antero Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Antero Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) opened at 31.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.92. Antero Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $25.86 and a 1-year high of $35.74.

In related news, major shareholder Resources Corp Antero sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $311,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,870,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,856,121.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream Partners

Antero Midstream Partners LP is a limited partnership formed by Antero Resources Corporation (Antero Resources) to own, operate and develop midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources’ production. The Company’s segments include gathering and compression, and water handling and treatment. The gathering and compression segment includes a network of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil from Antero Resources’ wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

