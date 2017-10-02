Anixter International Inc. (AXE) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension investment Board

Public Sector Pension investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension investment Board’s holdings in Anixter International were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Anixter International by 21.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Anixter International by 176.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anixter International in the second quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Anixter International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Anixter International by 2.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) opened at 85.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.51. Anixter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.99 and a 52 week high of $88.00.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.36. Anixter International had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Anixter International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anixter International Inc. will post $5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Anixter International in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down from $89.00) on shares of Anixter International in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Anixter International in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anixter International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other Anixter International news, VP William Standish sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Eck sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,088,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 557,777 shares of company stock valued at $42,813,066 and sold 16,600 shares valued at $1,317,200. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International Inc is engaged in the distribution of enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products and utility power solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS).

