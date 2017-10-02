Analyzing XL Group (XL) & Montpelier Re Holdings (MRH)

XL Group (NYSE: XL) and Montpelier Re Holdings (NYSE:MRH) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.3% of XL Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of XL Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

XL Group pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Montpelier Re Holdings does not pay a dividend. XL Group pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. XL Group has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Montpelier Re Holdings has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for XL Group and Montpelier Re Holdings, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XL Group 0 6 5 0 2.45 Montpelier Re Holdings 0 0 0 0 N/A

XL Group currently has a consensus price target of $45.90, suggesting a potential upside of 15.94%. Given XL Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe XL Group is more favorable than Montpelier Re Holdings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XL Group and Montpelier Re Holdings’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XL Group $11.02 billion 0.93 $1.47 billion $3.08 12.85 Montpelier Re Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

XL Group has higher revenue and earnings than Montpelier Re Holdings.

Profitability

This table compares XL Group and Montpelier Re Holdings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XL Group 7.53% 4.88% 1.06% Montpelier Re Holdings 35.71% 13.24% 6.70%

Summary

XL Group beats Montpelier Re Holdings on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XL Group

XL Group plc is an insurance and reinsurance company providing property, casualty and specialty products to industrial, commercial and professional firms, insurance companies and other enterprises. The Company operates through two segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Company’s Insurance segment is organized into four product divisions: Global Casualty (Casualty); Global Energy Property, & Construction (EPC); Global Professional (Professional), and Global Specialty (Specialty). Its insurance operations provide insurance policies for corporate risks that may require large limits, use of a captive insurance company and the need for a program of locally issued policies. The Reinsurance segment provides casualty, property risk, property catastrophe, specialty, and other reinsurance lines on a global basis with business being written on both a proportional and non-proportional treaty basis, and also on a facultative basis.

About Montpelier Re Holdings

Montpelier RE Holdings Ltd. is a holding company. The Company provides customized insurance and reinsurance solutions to the global market. Through its affiliates in Bermuda, it provides institutional and retail investors with direct access to the global property reinsurance market. It operates in three segments: Montpelier Bermuda, which consists of the assets and operations of Montpelier Reinsurance Ltd., which is its wholly owned operating subsidiary based in Pembroke, Bermuda and is registered as a Bermuda Class four insurer; Montpelier at Lloyd’s, which consists of the assets and operations of Montpelier Syndicate 5151, Montpelier Capital Limited, Montpelier at Lloyd’s Limited, Montpelier Underwriting Services Limited and Montpelier Underwriting Inc., and Collateralized Reinsurance, which is marketed under the name Blue Capital. Blue Capital is an asset management platform offering property catastrophe reinsurance-linked investment products to institutional and retail investors.

